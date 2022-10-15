Luxury resort in Kilkenny now hiring staff for a wide range of jobs

Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny is one of Ireland's leading country estates with luxurious accommodations, an incredible golf course and excellent cuisine.
The luxury estate is now hiring for a number of roles across its diverse range of services, see below:
Wedding and Events Manager - seeking a passionate and experienced individual to join their team on the position of Wedding & Events Manager.
Bar Manager - Mount Juliet Estate are currently looking for an experienced Bar Manager to join their team.
Receptionist - Reporting to the Front Office Manager, the role of the front office associate is to welcome guests as they arrive at the hotel.
Accommodation Assistant - Mount Juliet Estate are currently looking for experienced housekeeping staff to join their growing accommodation team.
Fitness Instructor/Health Club Attendant - Mount Juliet Estate are looking for a vigilant and hard working fitness instructor/healthclub attendant who communicates well and is available full-time.
School Hours Food & Beverage Assistant - Mount Juliet Estate are looking for experienced Food & Beverage Assistants to join the team - The ideal candidate must have a minimum of one year's experience.
Bartender - Mount Juliet Estate are looking for experienced mixologists/bartenders to join the their Food & Beverage team. Minimum one year experience.
Monday to Friday Restaurant Servers - The main purpose of this role will be the delivery of 5* service across Mount Juliet Estate food and beverage outlets.
If any of these jobs pique your interest, check out all the details on 'jobs.ie'.
