Search

17 Oct 2022

Numbers on Live Register for Kilkenny revealed

Numbers on Live Register for Kilkenny revealed

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

17 Oct 2022 6:12 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

There are 2,763 people on the Live Register in Kilkenny, latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows.

Kilkenny is one of only six counties (including Carlow, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Longford and Monaghan) to have less than 3,000 on the Live Register.

The seasonally adjusted Live Register total for September 2022 across the country was 184,100 persons - down 1,900 or 1.0% from August 2022.

The unadjusted Live Register total stood at 179,055 persons for September 2022. 

This incredible and unique Kilkenny home is now for sale - take a tour inside!

Of the 179,055 persons on the Live Register in September 2022, 53.2% were male and 74.2% were Irish. 

The 35-44 age group made up the largest number of those on the Live Register in September 2022 at 41,841 persons or 23.4%. 

The counties that saw the greatest increase in the 12 months to September 2022 were Clare (26.7%) and Kerry (23.1%), while Tipperary was the only county that saw a decrease. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media