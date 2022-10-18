Plans to convert old Kilkenny building into apartments

File Photo
Plans have been lodged with Kilkenny County Council seeking to convert an existing grain store building in Castlecomer in County Kilkenny into two two-storey residential apartments.
The site of the proposed development is on High Street in the North Kilkenny town.
Also sought in the application is permission for the construction of a part single-storey and part two-storey extension to the rear of the existing building, internal alterations, minor alterations to the external facades of the building, car parking, private open space for each apartment and communal open space.
New boundary treatments, landscaping, connection to existing services and all associated site works are included in the submitted plans.
The proposed development consists of works within the curtilage of a protected structure (Protected Structure Ref: C52 - Public House).
A decision on the plans is due by December 8, 2022.
