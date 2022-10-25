Kilkenny community to feature on RTÉ

The Tullahought community was delighted to host RTÉ Nationwide’s Mary Fanning and Des Carolan as they recorded and filmed in Tullahought last week.
Their whistle-stop visit across the South-East also included visits to Kilsheelin and Listerlin.
Previously two crews, one led by Michael Ryan, had visited and filmed the area.
All are looking forward to seeing the results on the Nationwide programme.
It will air tomorrow evening (Wednesday) at 7pm.
