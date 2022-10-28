Plans to convert Kilkenny shop into hostel

Permission from Kilkenny County Council is being sought to change the use of a building on Barrack Street in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny.
A recently submitted planning application seeks to change the use of the building from residential/shop to residential/hostel units.
Plans include the provision of bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a common kitchen/living area.
Permission for maintenance and repair to the shopfront and all associated site works are also sought.
A decision from Kilkenny County Council on the proposal is due in December.
