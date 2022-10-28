This incredible and unique Kilkenny home is now for sale - take a tour inside!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

Huntington Lodge, Bennettsbridge Road, Gowran, County Kilkenny

ASKING PRICE: €695,000

*Interested in viewing? Viewing available Wednesday Oct 19, 6pm - 7pm and Saturday Oct 22, 2.15pm - 3.15pm*

Huntington Lodge is a premium Architect designed residence set amidst wonderfully private gardens extending to circa 0.4 Hectares / 1 Acre.

The property is superbly located in the townland of Huntington which is equidistant between the villages of Bennettsbridge and Gowran.

This unique home was built in 2006 and is finished to an extremely high specification and standard with incredible attention to detail.

The architecture is timeless, complementing the peaceful setting and possesses flexibility of internal arrangement, clean lines, airiness and all the creature comforts of a classic home.

This home has been well maintained and is presented in walk - in condition.

The internal layout which extends to 246 Sq. M. / 2,648 Sq. Ft. approx. and has been designed to take full advantage of its mature setting with all the reception rooms, kitchen and bedrooms enjoying the breathtaking views of the gardens and the surrounding lush countryside.

Huntington Lodge is filled with natural light, perfectly proportioned and beautifully designed with fine details and creative touches creating an enduring high quality interior.

At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms open into each other creating a great flow for living and entertaining.

The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: open porch, entrance hall, living room, guest WC, study/bedroom five, open plan kitchen/dining/family and a sunroom.

A well appointed and practical utility room completes the layout at ground floor level.

The layout at first floor level is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, four generous sized double bedrooms (master with ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe and two other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill en-suite bathroom) and a large family bathroom. A storage closet off the front landing area completes the layout and first floor level.

GARDEN ROOM / HOME OFFICE: The garden room/home office is well positioned in the front garden to the right of the entrance gates. The stand-alone building extends to 55 Sq. M. / 594 Sq. Ft. approx. and is complete with power, plumbing, air conditioning, Wi-Fi and also has its own independent heating system.

GARDEN & GROUNDS: Huntington Lodge stands proudly on circa 1 Acres / 0.4 Hectares of mature and private gardens. The property is accessed through decorative black wrought-iron electric gates flanked on both sides with timber fencing and mature trees which runs along the boundary line with the road. A sweeping tarmacadamed driveway is bordered by rolling lawns.

There is extensive parking to the front and side of the house for several cars. There is a good selection of mature trees planted in the front garden along with herbaceous and colourful planting in beds at the front and side of the house. A large detached double garage (measuring 48 Sq. M. / 516 Sq. Ft. approx.) is suitable for conversion subject to necessary planning permission. There are two vehicular roller doors to the front and a pedestrian door to the rear. The garage is complete with power and plug sockets and has additional storage overhead. The sun drenched and private rear garden is a secure children's play area.

LOCATION: Huntington Lodge is located in the townland of Huntington which is only minute's drive from both villages of Bennettsbridge and Gowran. This village of Bennettsbridge has excellent amenities including a mixed Primary School and The Learning Garden Creche & Montessori School. There is a Centra supermarket, chemist, butcher post office, credit union, two public houses and Crafted Bistro.

The pretty village of Gowran has many amenities including Gowran National School, Gowran Montessori School, Hennessy's Service Station which houses Gowran Post Office, Glasrai & Goodies Gourmet Store, Gowran Pharmacy, takeaway and two public houses and Gowran Park Racecourse. A fifteen minute will take you to Exit 7 in Paulstown for the M9 motorway allowing easy access to both Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin. A fifteen minute drive will take you into Kilkenny City.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!