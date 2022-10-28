Car seized after being intercepted in Kilkenny

Gardai in Kilkenny recently seized this vehicle (pictured below) under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.
The vehicle had 'no valid certificate of road worthiness', according to local gardaí.
It was intercepted following reports to gardaí of erratic driving.
"Upon inspection of the tyres, the rears were found to be well under the mandated 1.6mm tread depth," gardaí stated.
This made it 'a real danger to other road users'.
Impound fees, fine and penalty points to follow.
