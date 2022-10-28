House ransacked in Kilkenny burglary

Gardaí in Mooncoin are investigating a burglary at a house in the Arderra area of Mooncoin on Saturday.
A window at the rear of the house was forced open between 5.30pm and 7pm.
The house was ransacked, cash and jewellery were taken.
A gold chain, a gold pocket watch, two engagement rings and a gold bracelet were among the items taken.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Mooncoin Garda Station.
