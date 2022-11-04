Search

04 Nov 2022

Drag cabaret in Kilkenny for a worthy cause

My Lovely Horse Fundraiser in Kilkenny  to raise funds for the 800 animals in their care

My Lovely Horse fundraiser

The Kilkenny fundraiser will feature the stunning Tina D Parton at the Pembroke Hotel on November 1 1

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

04 Nov 2022 5:16 PM

My Lovely Horse are holding a not-to-be missed fundraiser with a difference on Friday November 11 in the Pembroke Hotel, Kilkenny to raise vital funds for the more than 800 animals they are responsible for. At any one time they can have 200 animals at their Kildare rescue and another 600 placed with foster carers. 

 

The animal welfare charity deals a lot with Kilkenny County Council and recently received the Mayor’s Award for their compassionate rescue work, which they described as an incredible honour.  

Founded 11 years ago, the rescue is currently experiencing a huge volume of animals being surrendered and abandoned. Orla Donohoe, the PR for My Lovely Horse says they are ‘out the door with dogs … it’s just horrendous’. 

 

At present they are fundraising to build new kennels as they have more than 50 dogs on site at their main base in Kildare. Originally a horse rescue, they have now expanded to take animals of all kinds. Currently they have 80 goats, 400 horses and multiple pigs in their care. 

Orla explains that many people got pets both before and during lockdowns, who didn’t research or fully understand the type of animal they were getting and their needs as they would become adults. Typical of these are goats, pigs and collies. 

It costs over €400,000 to run My Lovely Horse annually, yet in the past year, they received only €26,200 from the Department of Agriculture in funding,  which leaves them to fundraise on a constant basis both from corporate donors and the public. They simply have no other choice.  

The Pembroke event will be a unique drag cabaret featuring  the one and only Tina D Parton who will interpret the torch songs of Dolly Parton and Liza Minelli. She might also throw in a bit of Irish dancing to the mix, which should add to the hilarity. 

There will also be great raffle prizes on the night. It’s a really worthwhile cause deserving of support. 

Tickets are €15 and are available online. There may also be limited availability at the door. All in aid of My Lovely Horse Rescue 

https://donate.mylovelyhorserescue.com/events/tina-d-parton-her-one-woman-show-2022-11-11/

 

