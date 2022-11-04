Theft from vehicle in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car while parked on New Road Urlingford between 4am on Friday and 8am on Saturday.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Urlingford or Castlecomer Garda Stations.
A further two thefts and an attempt were made in Bagenalstown and Carlow over the same time period.
