04 Nov 2022

Five month prison sentence handed down at Kilkenny Court

Reporter:

Mary Cody

04 Nov 2022 5:24 PM

A five-month prison sentence has been handed down to a defendant who admitted driving off without paying for fuel at three different petrol stations.

Dwayne Buggy, 17 New Street, Green Road, Carlow admitted the offences which took place on three separate dates in 2021 in Kilkenny and Carlow.

On November 28, 2021 the defendant left the AppleGreen Service Station in Paulstown without paying for €50 worth of diesel and the incident was captured on CCTV. There were also similar type offences on December 8, 2021 at Circle K in Rathcroghe, Carlow when he filled the car up with €20 worth of diesel and said that he would return and pay but failed to do so. He also drove off without paying for €50 worth of fuel at Circle K, Green Lane, Carlow on December 11, 2021.

The court heard that the defendant has 11 previous convictions including convictions for dangerous driving and having no insurance and no driving licence.

Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court that his client had told gardaí at the time that he ‘was in a bad place’ and that at the time he was homeless.

“He has made full admissions and has brought compensation to court,” Mr Hogan said adding that he is now back in the workforce and is in a supportive relationship.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said that the defendant had pleaded guilty to three similar type offences and had previously been given an opportunity by the courts.

She sentenced him to five months in prison.

