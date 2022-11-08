Motorist attempted to dodge Kilkenny checkpoint

Kilkenny Roads Policing unit had another busy night last Saturday.
While conducting a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing Checkpoint, they encountered a motorist who decided the testing 'was not for him' and failed to stop.
A short time later this motorist was stopped by the Roads Policing Unit on the Bennettsbridge Road and he failed a breath test.
He was arrested and his car was seized for no insurance.
He now faces court for offences including drink driving, no insurance and numerous dangerous driving charges.
