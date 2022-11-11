New educational campus building in Kilkenny gets the green light

Plans submitted to construct a new equine educational training building in Kilkenny have been approved.
The building will be constructed at Kildalton College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.
The original application was submitted by Teagasc back in March.
The local authority then requested further information in relation to the plans.
A final decision to approve plans was made by Kilkenny County Council, subject to conditions, on Monday, November 7.
