Decision due on 78ft telecommunications tower in Kilkenny

A decision is due from Kilkenny County Council on plans for a new 24 metres (78ft) lattice telecommunications support structure at Loughboy Industrial Estate in Kilkenny.
The headframe of the structure is expected to carry antennas, dishes and associated equipment.
Ground based equipment cabinets and all associated site development works for wireless data and broadband services are included in the plans.
A final decision from the local authority is expected by next Wednesday, November 16.
The applicant is On Tower Ireland Limited.
