Kilkenny councillors 'have had no input or say' on huge Waterford masterplan

Councillors in the Piltown Municipal District have been voicing their concerns over a lack of consultation from Waterford officials in relation to the Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan (MASP) for Waterford.

The aim of the new Waterford MASP is to provide a framework for accelerated growth in the city and wider metropolitan area.

Official documents published on the MASP designate local electoral areas of South Kilkenny, administered by Kilkenny County Council, as part of the wider Waterford metropolitan area.

These areas include Aglish, Dunkitt, Kilculliheen (including parts of Ferrybank) and Rathpatrick.

With these areas relying on local political representation from their local councillors, the elected members of Piltown Municipal District Council have hit out at a lack of consultation between local authorities on the MASP.

Cllr Tomás Breathnach stated at this month's meeting, held in Ferrybank, that the Waterford MASP 'needs an awful lot of careful study'.

"We’ve been at the vanguard of seeking a collaborative approach with Waterford, consistently seeking joint meetings since 2014 and I'm disappointed we have had no input or say into the process to date," he said.

"There's a huge amount to discuss in relation to the MASP and it's a significant development from a South Kilkenny perspective.

"We need a wider regional approach because if it goes to the Department it’s taken out of our hands and we want our input considered."

Cllr Fidelis Doherty then made a formal request to enquire about the progress from Waterford in relation to discussions on the MASP.

Cllr Ger Frisby was also critical of the handling of the consultation process up to this point.

"When we’re not consulted that’s where problems and trouble arise," he said.

Cllr Eamon Aylward added that Piltown MD councillors have been 'at the coalface chasing meetings with Waterford'.

"We’ve been pushing it and it’s in our interest to be front and centre of the process," he said.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty highlighted that a meeting with Waterford City and County Council will be held on November 23 and the Waterford MASP will be top of the agenda.

AIMS OF THE WATERFORD MASP

The MASP provides a high level strategic framework for the sustainable development of the Waterford Metropolitan Area based on the ambition for the City and Metropolitan area as an innovation-centred, enterprising, University City with a diverse population, a vibrant cultural sector, a thriving economy, and a significant and substantial profile that brings European and international recognition.

It is an objective to strengthen the role of the Waterford Metropolitan Area as an international location of scale, a complement to Dublin and a primary driver of economic and population growth in the Southern Region.

It is an objective to promote the Waterford Metropolitan Area as a cohesive metropolitan area with (i) the city centre as the primary location at the heart of the metropolitan area and region, (ii) compact growth and regeneration of the Metropolitan Area across the city centre and suburbs, (iii) active land management initiatives to deliver housing and employment locations in a sustainable, infrastructure led manner.

It is also an objective to secure co-ordinated investment and delivery of holistic infrastructure packages across State Departments and infrastructure delivery agencies as they apply to the Waterford Metropolitan Area and seek further investments to deliver on the metropolitan area goals.

Huge long-term goals such as the development of the North Quays in Waterford, the provision of improved infrastructure to the wider Waterford metropolitan area and the further development of the Port of Waterford in Belview will have a huge impact on the day-to-day lives of many residents in South Kilkenny.