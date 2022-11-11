Rare chance to purchase 'picture perfect' Kilkenny farmhouse - click to tour!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
Long Farm, Inistioge, Kilkenny
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present this charming four bed farmhouse to the market.
This property is a fantastic chance to acquire a home full of opportunities with endless potential to extend, convert or expand subject to FPP as the property is on a spacious private site.
This beautiful farmhouse has been lovingly maintained and offers the successful purchaser a rare opportunity to own a picture postcard property.
The house further benefits from its rolling lawns, and large stone sheds.
The property location is idyllic as it is just a 10 minute drive from the Village of Inistioge and its very active community all while being just 30 minute drive from Kilkenny City and its wealth of amenities and selection of excellent schools, leisure and recreational facilities.
ASKING PRICE: €350,000
Viewing is advised to truly appreciate all this property has to offer.
