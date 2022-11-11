Catalytic converter thieves in Kilkenny likely to target particular make and model of car

A catalytic converter
Gardaí in Kilkenny are now investigating multiple thefts of catalytic converters from Toyota Prius cars in recent days.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius in Cannafahy, Callan between 10pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.
The car was parked on the roadside when the incident occurred.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact Callan Garda Station.
Another incident occurred in Altamount Park, Dublin Road between Friday night and Saturday morning.
The catalytic converter was taken from a Toyota Prius between 9pm and 11am on Saturday.
Catalytic converters in hybrids have a higher concentration of precious metals compared to cars that run solely on fossil fuel.
This may be one reason as to why they are more prone to being targeted.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in these areas to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.
