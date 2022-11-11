Criminal damage incident in Kilkenny

file pic
Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for information after the window of a car was smashed.
The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday, November 2.
The driver's side front window was smashed while the car was parked in The Belfry housing estate.
Nothing was taken from the car, gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious to contact Thomastown Garda Station.
