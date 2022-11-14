Kilkenny hurling legend Fr Tom Murphy passes away

The death has taken place of Canon Tom Murphy, retired Parish Priest of St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, and late of The Rower, County Kilkenny.

A man of great faith and a brilliant hurler with an unmatched vision for local GAA, Fr Tom Murphy leaves behind an incredible legacy. He was a founding member of the No Name Club in Kilkenny, along with Eamonn Doyle and Eddie Keher.

Fr Tommy was a vital cog on the 1963 Kilkenny team which beat Waterford in the All Ireland final.

He went on to win another All-Ireland final against Cork in 1969.

He had won a minor All-Ireland in 1960 when Tipp were dispatched by 7-12 to 1-11.

He coached St Kieran’s College to All-Ireland honours in 1965; Kilkenny minors in 1971 and many other club teams along the road of his ministry.

Fr Tom Murphy made a return to the Kilkenny team for the All-Ireland semi-final against London in 1969.

He was rendered unavailable for selection because of his clerical commitments since the final of ’66.

He joined up the team in ’66 with his brother Billy on the team. There were now then Rower Inistioge men on the team, with the imperial Eddie Keher as skipper.

Fr Murphy garnered great pleasure in winning the only county senior title when his club defeated Bennettsbridge in 1968.

Probably his great achievement was engineering the unification of the St John’s parish into one unit, now of course known as O’Loughlin Gaels.

He headlined the drive that saw this iconic club come from a fragmented miss-mash to its present enviable greatness.

A statement from O'Loughlin Gaels reads: "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the death this morning of Fr. Tommy Murphy. Fr. Tommy was a founding member of O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club and a strong voice in helping set up our grounds at St. John's Park while a priest at St. John's Parish.

"He was an advocate of the merit of promoting young people in sport using his passion for GAA and hurling as the platform. We extend our condolences to the communities at which he served as a priest - in particular to his family & friends and his home community at the Rower Inistioge."

His love of his Creator and the GAA have been paramount every place he has pitched his tent.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam