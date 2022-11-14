Decision due soon on school development in Kilkenny

A decision from Kilkenny County Council is due by the beginning of next week for proposed development at St. Patrick's National School in Clogh, County Kilkenny.
The planned development seeks an extension to the existing school to include the construction of one mainstream classroom and one SET room with an associated entrance corridor.
All associated site works including the provision of a new gas tank and pedestrian access gate at the front boundary wall are included in the plans.
A final decision is expected by Monday, November 21, 2022.
