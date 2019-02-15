Kilkenny All Time Greats - Final vote! Angela Downey v Eamon Langton

Drum roll please... after weeks of nominating and voting we have the final two candidates in the search for Kilkenny's All Time Greats!

And it may not be the two people that we all expected to go head-to-head in the final!

Voting was fast and furious and you certainly got behind your favourite candidates.

Starting now you can cast your vote for camogie legend Angela Downey or leading businessman Eamon Langton!

Angela Downey is regarded as one of the greatest camogie players of all time. She was a member of the Kilkenny senior team from 1970 until 1994.

From Ballyragget, at the age of 13, Angela helped her club St Paul’s win their first All-Ireland club medal. When she was 15, Angela made it on to the county senior team that won 12 All Irelands, including the seven-in-a row team from 1985 to 1991. Angela won 13 Leinster medals and eight National League medals. With her two clubs St Paul’s and Lisdowney she won 22 county titles and six All-Ireland club medals.

She was named on the Camogie Team of the Century. She received a Lifetime Achievement Award at The Irish Times/Irish Sports Council Sportswoman of the Year 2009.

Eamon Langton has done more than any individual in Kilkenny to create the city as a destination for all.

Taking over the family public house on John Street in Kilkenny, he created one of the top restaurants in the country, then extended the business in to an hotel with other forms of accommodation. Further expansion saw the fantastic Set theatre and tea rooms developed. Langton House Hotel is (almost) as synonymous with Kilkenny as the castle.

He personifies the Kilkenny spirit. His passion for hurling, and his support of the black and amber, is not matched by any one person or organisation. His support of fellow businesses, charitable work and love of our county is well known, but not always documented - just the way he would like it.