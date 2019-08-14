Poll: Will we beat Tipp, and bring back the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Kilkenny for the 37th time?

Kilkenny face Tipperary once again in the All-Ireland decider. The county have faced each other in the deciders of '09, '10, '11, '14, '16 and now 2019.

Kilkenny have won three of those finals, Tipperary two.

So it has been very close between the counties this decade. But what do you think?

Can Kilkenny claim their 37th title, or will Liam Sheedy return to deny the Cats?