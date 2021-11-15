POLL: Which political party would you vote for in the next general election?

What political party would you vote for in the next general election?
Sinn Féin
Fine Gael
Fianna Fáil
Social Democrats
Labour
Green Party
People before Profit
Independents
Other
Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party entered a coalition government in June 2020 and have encountered intense criticism and scrutiny ever since.
Political polls have seen an increase in support for opposition party Sinn Féin since the party topped the polls in the last general election, but failed to retain enough seats to enter government.
As the country continues to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, there are also additional problems facing Ireland with crises in health, housing, and the rising cost of living that has come to the forefront recently.
Irish general elections traditionally take place every five years.
Who would you vote for in the next general election?
