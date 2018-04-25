Kilkenny's Sporting Moments: Choose your top moment from our top ten

We started the job, but now we hand over the right to finish it to you, the Kilkenny People readers.

The challenge we set ourselves was to pick 10 outstanding moments or achievements by Kilkenny athletes during the past 50 years.

It was a broad, open canvas in a county with a rich sporting heritage, but after hours and hour of consideration and soul-searching our motley crew plumped for a Top 10.

We don't present it as the definitive list by any means.

Let's class it as a prompt for people to review the many wonders they have witnessed down the years.

However, we would like to think that the best, most engrossing and enjoyable moment that sport threw up is in there.

So, pick it out!

There were no rules or guidelines entering the discussion, just a desire to do our best and to reflect some part of the great world that is sport in Kilkenny.

Seven sports made the elite list, from a Grand National winning jockey to a European Cup winner in rugby.

Young David Mullins won the National, and he went within millimetres of repeating the act in the most recent running of the race.

The evening Davy Mulcahy walked out with a League of Ireland XI to face mighty Manchester United in a challenge soccer match to mark the official opening of the Aviva Stadium he could never have imagined he would end up a history maker.

He did. He scored a goal to become the first player from the Republic of Ireland to find the net in the stadium.

Mulcahy will never forget the match, the occasion!

Such is the unpredictable nature of sport.

Ask Ian Dowling, the only Kilkenny player to have won a European Cup at club level and full international honours with Ireland.

The year before he won the European Cup with Munster he was playing in the All Ireland League with Shannon.

People involved in sport can make history and realise dreams.

The fans can be carried along on a wave of emotion.

We picked 10 moments of high achievement by Kilkenny sports people. Now you pick the best one.

To vote log on to www.kilkennypeople.ie and check out our sporting moments.

You can check out the profiles of all the nominations by clicking here