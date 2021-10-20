Search

21/10/2021

VOTE NOW: HEAT 5 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 5 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 5 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

****TAP ON EACH CONTESTANT'S NAME TO WATCH THEIR ENTRY VIDEO****

Voting is now open in the first round of Kilkenny's Next Superstar. The five heats are now live on our site for public voting.

The five winners of the heats will go through to the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges: Robert Grace, Sinéad Blanchfield and Lesley Cleere.

The combination of those votes will decide our winner.

The winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes a FREE year of classes from Dramatic Action Stage School, an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast for two in Langton's and a €300 Go-Anywhere Gift Voucher from Castlecomer Credit Union.

Our wonderful sponsors at Market Cross Shopping Centre have also kindly provided €200 Fleetwood voucher to spend in Wigoders Kilkenny, a pair of designer glasses worth €199.00 from Specsavers, a €100 gift voucher for Lash Dolls Kilkenny, a  Reset Serum Gift Set worth €78.50 from L’Occitane, a €70.00 gift voucher for Rude Boys Barbers and a €50.00 gift voucher to spend at Nolan’s Jewelers! 

Voting in the heats will close on Tuesday, October 26 at 11pm.

VOTE IN THE OTHER HEATS BELOW

VOTE NOW: HEAT 1 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 2 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 3 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 4 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media