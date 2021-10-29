VOTE NOW in the Grand Final of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW in the grand finale of Kilkenny's Next Superstar
TAP ON THE CONTESTANT'S NAME OR PICTURE TO VIEW THEIR ENTRY VIDEOS
Voting is now open for the Final of Kilkenny's Next Superstar!
The five acts who made it through from our heats were Brooke Clancy Flynn, Chloe Lynch, Eamonn Maher, Lily Tucker and Leanne Wall.
This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges Robert Grace, Sinead Blanchfield and Lesley Cleere.
The winner of the final will pick up a stunning prize package that includes a year of classes from Dramatic Action Stage School, an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast for two in Langton’s and a €300 Go-Anywhere Gift Voucher from Castlecomer Credit Union.
Market Cross Shopping Centre have also kindly provided a €200 Fleetwood voucher to spend in Wigoders Kilkenny, a pair of designer glasses worth €199 from Specsavers, a €100 gift voucher for Lash Dolls Kilkenny, a Reset Serum Gift Set worth €78.50 from L’Occitane, a €70 gift voucher from Rude Boys Barbers and a €50.00 gift voucher to spend at Nolan’s Jewelers!
Voting in the final will close on Friday, November 5 at 11pm.
