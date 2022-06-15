Pictures: Great turnout for Colette Dalton tournament in Kilkenny to raise funds for Cois Nore

Kilkenny County and City Lawn Tennis Club held the Colette Dalton Memorial Tennis Tournament in aid of the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre.
The event, which was held on Saturday, was well attended and raised nearly €6,500 for Cois Nore which will help Cois Nore to continue its support for people living with cancer and their families throughout Kilkenny City andcounty.
“We are very thankful to the members of the Kilkenny Tennis Club for their generosity in holding this event which is of course a tribute to club member and former Cois Nore Board member Colette Dalton, “said Bill Cuddihy.
“It was very well attended by club members, and we had a fantastic evening. We appreciate too the sponsorship for the event provided by Carne Group, Prochem Engineering, Bowen Psychotherapy and Reidy and Foley Solicitors.’’
Cois Nore Fundraising Co-ordinator Sheila Murphy said the organisation loves working with local groups on fundraising initiatives and are happy to work with clubs, groups or individuals on a fundraising idea. Get in touch on 056-7752222.
