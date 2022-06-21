Pictures: Minister of State visits Kilkenny groups and Volunteer Centre

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien visited on Friday to officially open the Kilkenny Volunteer Centre.

Volunteer Centres are supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development to provide a placement service between individuals and groups who want to volunteer, and organisations that are seeking to involve volunteers. They also provide advice, training, guidance on Garda vetting, and supports to volunteer organisations.

The opening of the volunteer centre can provide support to the already established energetic community and provide opportunities for those who wish to contribute their skills and their time to volunteer in Kilkenny.

“This Volunteer Centre will ensure that both the volunteer and the volunteer involving organisations are supported," said Minister of State O' Brien.

“As you are aware the implementation of our National Volunteering Strategy is well under way, the promotion of Kilkenny Volunteer Centre from Volunteer Information Service is a part of that progress.”

Salena Grace, manager of Kilkenny Volunteer Centre said it was a great occasion for Kilkenny Volunteer Centre, and it was an honour to have Minister of State O’ Brien present.

“Volunteers are at the very heart of what makes Kilkenny special," she said. "From our vibrant sporting traditions, our health services, our tourism industry, our community and youth services, our environmental initiatives to our world-renowned arts and culture scene, the positive impact that volunteers make is felt across all aspects of our communities.

“We want our new centre to serve as a community hub for volunteering in Kilkenny where volunteers and community groups alike will be welcome to come and avail of our supports.”

OTHER ITINERARY

The Minister of State also visited a number of community initiatives. The next stop was a visit to the Father McGrath Family Resource Centre, a voluntary managed centre, offering many valuable services to the community. He continued to the Ukrainian Response ‘One Stop Shop’ where he met with support workers and people that have arrived from Ukraine.

He also visited Kilkenny Leader Partnership and the council chamber where he met with officials and the Community Response Forum who are coordinating the community-led response in assisting and supporting those from Ukraine.

Next on the his itinerary was a visit to Bishop Birch Community Centre where he met with the Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement (KTCM), one of seven projects supported under the Community Development Pilot Programme. The Minister went on to visit Kilkenny Community Radio, and his final visit was to Butler House and Garden, where he met with staff and participants of the Department of Social Protection funded Tús and Rural Social Schemes.

“The work of these communities and volunteers cannot be underestimated. We will continue to support communities so that they can continue to become vibrant, inclusive and attractive places to live and work,” he said.