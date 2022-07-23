PICTURES: Check out who was snapped at Alternative Kilkenny Arts launch

TAP '>' OR 'NEXT' BELOW FOR NEXT PIC
The AKA festival kicks off next week with an eclectic programme of events.
The launch was held in Billy Byrnes recently.
For full programme see www.akafringe.ie
The late Kieran Crotty pictured with Cllr Andrew McGuinness in 2015 when he was made Freeman of Kilkenny City
Lorraine Bourke, Catherine Lennon, Samantha Joyce, Minister Malcolm Noonan, Helena Power and Valerie Byrne PICTURE Vicky Comerford
