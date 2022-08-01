Pictures: Kilkenny's Jurassic Newpark Farm and Adventure Trail opens

A real-life Jurassic Park has opened in Kilkenny!
Dinosaurs are once again roaming the land as the creative team at the 4-star Newpark Hotel, which is located on 25 acres of parkland and known as one of Ireland’s top family break destinations, has created a prehistoric habitat called ‘Jurassic Newpark’.
The park is home to a number of lifesize dinosaur species that have been extinct for over 66 million years, including favourites like the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor and even has dinosaur eggs!
