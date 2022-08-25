PICTURES: Ukrainian community celebrates Independence Day in Kilkenny

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
Kieran Mooney (Conahy Shamrocks) goes on a solo as Darragh Brennan and Luke Gaule (Carrickshock) give chase during their IHL clash at Tom Ryall Park. Picture: Billy Culleton
Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling before the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.