A bird in the hand - courtesy of the Design and Craft Council Ireland

An evening of jewellery and metalwork with the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland took place in Thomastown as part of Culture Night on Friday, September 23. This fun evening was inspired by Thomastown’s Sessions House (Court House) which will soon be the location of the Design & Craft Council Ireland’s Jewellery and Goldsmithing Centre of Excellence.
This class allowed participants to create a bird using wire and sheet construction. Participants could either be a spectator or join in and try their hand at making their own bird! There was also be an opportunity to meet tutors from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s renowned Jewellery and Goldsmithing Course along with past graduates of the course. A brilliant night was enjoyed by all who took part and they got to bring home proof of their handiwork too.
Mrs Maura Dowling pictured with her birthday cake and (above) with her seven children celebrating her 100th birthday recently
