Search

11 Oct 2022

Pictures: Kilkenny hosts PPNs for ‘Time to change - a future for everyone’ event

Click to see pictures

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

11 Oct 2022 8:59 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny’s Parade Tower recently hosted Public Participation Networks (PPNs) from across the South-east (Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary) for an informative environmental event.

Up to 80 members and representatives of the PPNs attended on the day to learn about the Eastern and Midlands Climate Action Regional Office, the challenges of climate change mitigation and adaptation through actions identified in the respective Climate Action Plans, biodiversity and natural habitat conservation. It also looked at the challenges meeting flora and fauna around the country, and some local initiatives and projects being undertaken to combat the negative impacts of climate change.

Guest speaker on the day was highly respected radio and television presenter Eanna Ní Lamhna, who as a biologist, author and environmental consultant presented on a fraction of the plethora of biodiversity and natural habitats here in Ireland. Ms Ní Lamhna highlighted the important role each citizen must play in conserving and protecting native species as well as changing the approach both individually and collectively in relation to environmental issues. She also referenced her new book ‘Wild and Wonderful’, which encourages everyone to find a balance between people’s needs and the needs of the planet.

Breda Maher, Regional Coordinator from the Eastern and Midlands Climate Action Regional Office, provided a detailed presentation on the work of this office in driving the climate action agenda with the 17 local authorities in the region.

Janette O’Brien, Climate Action Officer from Carlow County Council presented on her role within the local authority and the delivery of actions identified within the Climate Action Plan which focuses on reducing the Greenhouse gas emissions and energy demands and promote environmentally friendly policies and objectives. This includes the implementation of Decarbonization Zones and will be supported under the Climate Action Fund.

The final speakers were Jen Harris, CEO of the Waterford Sustainable Living Initiative — better known as SLí — and the Waterford Comhairle na nÓg, who spoke about the development of their unique ‘CommuniTree’ App and the Comhairle Project Environment.

“This was an exceptional experience and it was great to see such interest and energy in the room,” said Mags Whelan, Coordinator of Kilkenny PPN.

“We were delighted to be able to host the event in a building steeped in heritage such as the Parade Tower showcasing the importance of conserving our built heritage.

“This event, which will be the first of many collaborative PPN environmental occasions, sought to inform members present but also to motivate and empower them as citizens who can each play a practical role in helping us meet our emission targets and mitigate the very real and present issue which is climate change.

“What is clear from this event is that the community and voluntary groups as well as individuals alike, are far ahead of the policy makers. It is imperative that real and meaningful engagement and participation in local policy development and legislation such as the Climate Action Plans, is undertaken with people at grassroot level, who are on the ground, day-to-day. How can this be done? Fundamentally, this can be achieved by working with the local PPN.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media