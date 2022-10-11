Pictures: Kilkenny hosts PPNs for ‘Time to change - a future for everyone’ event

Kilkenny’s Parade Tower recently hosted Public Participation Networks (PPNs) from across the South-east (Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary) for an informative environmental event.

Up to 80 members and representatives of the PPNs attended on the day to learn about the Eastern and Midlands Climate Action Regional Office, the challenges of climate change mitigation and adaptation through actions identified in the respective Climate Action Plans, biodiversity and natural habitat conservation. It also looked at the challenges meeting flora and fauna around the country, and some local initiatives and projects being undertaken to combat the negative impacts of climate change.

Guest speaker on the day was highly respected radio and television presenter Eanna Ní Lamhna, who as a biologist, author and environmental consultant presented on a fraction of the plethora of biodiversity and natural habitats here in Ireland. Ms Ní Lamhna highlighted the important role each citizen must play in conserving and protecting native species as well as changing the approach both individually and collectively in relation to environmental issues. She also referenced her new book ‘Wild and Wonderful’, which encourages everyone to find a balance between people’s needs and the needs of the planet.

Breda Maher, Regional Coordinator from the Eastern and Midlands Climate Action Regional Office, provided a detailed presentation on the work of this office in driving the climate action agenda with the 17 local authorities in the region.

Janette O’Brien, Climate Action Officer from Carlow County Council presented on her role within the local authority and the delivery of actions identified within the Climate Action Plan which focuses on reducing the Greenhouse gas emissions and energy demands and promote environmentally friendly policies and objectives. This includes the implementation of Decarbonization Zones and will be supported under the Climate Action Fund.

The final speakers were Jen Harris, CEO of the Waterford Sustainable Living Initiative — better known as SLí — and the Waterford Comhairle na nÓg, who spoke about the development of their unique ‘CommuniTree’ App and the Comhairle Project Environment.

“This was an exceptional experience and it was great to see such interest and energy in the room,” said Mags Whelan, Coordinator of Kilkenny PPN.

“We were delighted to be able to host the event in a building steeped in heritage such as the Parade Tower showcasing the importance of conserving our built heritage.

“This event, which will be the first of many collaborative PPN environmental occasions, sought to inform members present but also to motivate and empower them as citizens who can each play a practical role in helping us meet our emission targets and mitigate the very real and present issue which is climate change.

“What is clear from this event is that the community and voluntary groups as well as individuals alike, are far ahead of the policy makers. It is imperative that real and meaningful engagement and participation in local policy development and legislation such as the Climate Action Plans, is undertaken with people at grassroot level, who are on the ground, day-to-day. How can this be done? Fundamentally, this can be achieved by working with the local PPN.”