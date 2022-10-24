Pictures: Community heroes honoured at Keep Kilkenny Beautiful awards night

The heroes who volunteer their time to have Kilkenny looking its best were feted last Tuesday at the annual Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Awards night.
Representatives of local businesses, homeowners and residents’ associations from around the city were celebrated at the special event, which took place in the Rivercourt Hotel.
Chairman of KKB welcomed those in attendance, which included Minister of State Malcolm Noonan, Mayor David Fitzgerald, and the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick. There was also a poignant note as the event remembered the late Kieran Crotty — a founder of KKB back in the 1980s.
As reported in last week’s Kilkenny People, awards were presented across a wide range of different categories, including entrepreneurship, commercial premises, private gardens, and housing estates.
There were also special awards for litter pick champions, education, sustainable business and ‘street of the year’.
“Congratulations to all for their contribution to keeping or city alive and keeping Kilkenny beautiful,” said Mr Boyd.
