PICTURES: A feast to behold for the opening of Savour Kilkenny at Mount Juliet Estate

Savour Kilkenny officially kicked off last night with a scrumptious six course taster menu in the Michelin Star Lady Helen Restaurant by Executive Head Chef John Kelly, Head Pastry Chef Tom Phelan, and their teams.
Among the guests were the Savour Kilkenny's committee members and organisers, enjoying a rare night off before Savour Kilkenny takes to the streets again this October bank holiday weekend.
For Savour Kilkenny events visit www.savourkilkenny.com
