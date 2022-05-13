PICTURES: The Brasserie launch at Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel

[CLICK PICTURE BELOW FOR NEXT PIC]

Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, part of the iNua Collection, celebrated the opening of their brand new dining offering, The Brasserie, with a stylish launch evening at the restaurant on Wednesday.

The Brasserie showcases the very best of local produce with a French twist, with classic dishes like French onion soup, steak au poivre and boeuf bourguignon gracing the menu. The Brasserie is the perfect setting to catch up with friends, gather the whole family or enjoy a date night in the heart of Kilkenny City.

Attendees on the night were welcomed by General Manager James Gleeson who introduced The Brasserie to guests on the night, followed by speeches from Siobhan Donohoe of Kilkenny People/KilkennyLive and Cormac Vesey, executive head chef of Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel.

The launch event included live music and entertainment from Pete Fagan, with classic French cocktails and wine and samples of the new menu for guests to try, including hake & salmon fish cakes, Goatsbridge smoked trout, honey whipped Ardsallagh Goats cheese, slow cooked beef featherblade, maple glazed pork cutlet, slow cooked hot pot of spring lamb followed by sweet treats and a selection of artisan cheese. Throughout the evening, Master Mixologist Jose Mader from Dublin ONE Hotel, the new addition to the iNua Collection, showed guests how to make some of his favourite cocktails on the evening.

Centrally located only footsteps from Kilkenny’s incredible independent shopping scene, the hotel is also only a short distance from the popular Kilkenny tourist attractions such as St Canice’͛s Cathedral, The Smithwick's Experience and the iconic Kilkenny Castle, and now guests to the hotel can enjoy the new dining concept The Brasserie this summer.

For more information, visit www. kilkennyhibernianhotel.com.

