PICTURES: Kilkenny team of 1992/93 honoured at Croke Park (2017)

Kilkenny's All-Ireland winning teams of 1992 and 1993 were honoured at Croke Park in 2017 to mark 25 years since the county under the guidance of the late Ollie Walsh won the All-Ireland.
Kilkenny defeated Cork in the ‘92 decider and beat Galway in ‘93 .
Invited to the event were players, management and representatives of those no longer with us.
The families of player Anthony Prendergast, team manager Ollie Walsh and county board secretary Ted Carroll, were represented.
Bill Hennessy, the tigerish Tullaroan hurler, returned from Australia to be present at the reunion of the players.
By all accounts, it was a very special occasion for the players and their families as they were guests of Cumann Luthcleas Gael on the day of the All-Ireland final.
