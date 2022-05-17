Search

17 May 2022

Pictures: Certs presented for Kilkenny's amenity development training participants

Kilkenny People

17 May 2022 10:11 AM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The Amenity development training programme, which began online in January, came to a conclusion last week.

Groups such as Thomaston Paddlers and Kilkenny Aqua Canoe club, Woodenbridge paddlers and Castletown Tidy Towns from Laois and Kilkenny came together, both online and in person over the past few months to learn about the sustainable development of amenities on the rivers in the Nore catchment. 

The training was funded by Kilkenny Leader Partnership and Laois Partnership and run under the Nore Vision banner in conjunction with Nore River Catchment Trust. On Thursday, May 12 the workshop was held Bobs Bar, Durrow; a suitable location on the banks of the Erkina River, one of the significant tributaries of the Nore.

The training was carried out by Humphrey Murphy and Yvonne Byrne of Irish Leisure Consultants.  The organisers were delighted to have ecologist Dr Fiona McGowan and Aine Lynch and Eileen Canny from National Parks and Wildlife Service attend and make presentations of the flora and fauna of the catchment and our obligations under the Habitats Directive. 

Ann Marie Maher, Sports and Recreation officer with Laois CoCo presented the certificates of completion to the participants.  All agreed that the programme achieved its goals but also created a great opportunity for groups to network and share experiences and knowledge. 

