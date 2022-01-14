Pictures: Community of Kells mourns the murder of Ashling Murphy

The community of Kells remembered murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy at a vigil yesterday evening.
The 23-year was murdered in broad daylight as she went for a run along the banks of the Royal Canal on Wednesday afternoon.
People gathered in Kells yesterday evening to show their support to Ashling's family and to call for an end to gender-based violence.
