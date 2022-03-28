PICTURES: Bennettsbridge Camogie Club fundraiser showcases the spirit of Kilkenny

TAP 'NEXT>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
Rowena McCappin of Glen Dimplex in attendance at Croke Park in Dublin as Glen Dimplex announced a new five year sponsorship of the Camogie championships. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
PICTURED: (Left to Right) Michael Doyle, Pearl Jansen, Charlotte Hutchinson Lockwood and Rhys Kennedy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.