Search

29 Mar 2022

Pictures: Scouts leave no trace but make plenty of memories at Gowran Park

Click through to see pictures by Harry Reid from the weekend

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

29 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Scouts from across the region descended on Gowran at the weekend for a camp organised and run by youth reps from across Scouting Ireland South Eastern Province.

The Spraoi weekend was attended by 280 scouts and venture scouts from the ages of 13 to 18-year-olds and up to 120 adult scouters all from counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, Laois, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. The event was held in Gowarn Park this year.

It consisted of the young people doing many fun activities, from first-aid, air activities, a visit from the National Reptile Zoo and more.

The scouts had plenty of free time to mix with other groups and have a bit of craic, singing around campfire Saturday night. Camp broke and all sites were cleared and as scouts, no trace was left, but plenty of memories were made.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media