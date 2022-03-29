Pictures: Scouts leave no trace but make plenty of memories at Gowran Park

Scouts from across the region descended on Gowran at the weekend for a camp organised and run by youth reps from across Scouting Ireland South Eastern Province.
The Spraoi weekend was attended by 280 scouts and venture scouts from the ages of 13 to 18-year-olds and up to 120 adult scouters all from counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, Laois, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. The event was held in Gowarn Park this year.
It consisted of the young people doing many fun activities, from first-aid, air activities, a visit from the National Reptile Zoo and more.
The scouts had plenty of free time to mix with other groups and have a bit of craic, singing around campfire Saturday night. Camp broke and all sites were cleared and as scouts, no trace was left, but plenty of memories were made.
Pictured are Rachael O’Shea, Head of Employee Experience, Nick Murray, Marketing & Engagement Specialist, Kaylyn Burke, HR Learning, Development & Onboarding Specialist
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.