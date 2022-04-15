Search

15 Apr 2022

Pictures: Streets of Kilkenny makes triumphant return to regular slot on racing calendar

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

15 Apr 2022 12:56 PM

The city was alive to the sounds of pounding feet as the Streets of Kilkenny made a triumphant return to its regular slot on the racing calendar.

Hundreds of people registered for the event, which was back in its Holy Thursday slot after a year’s Covid-enforced absence.

And the crowds were only too eager to show their support for the event, organised by the Kilkenny City Harriers, which has become a firm favourite with runners across the South-East and beyond. More than 850 people registered for the event, which takes runners on a fast paced course centred around Kilkenny’s Medieval city centre and the banks of the River Nore.

With the event part of the Kia Race Series once again this year, there was the added incentive of a financial bonus for anyone who could eclipse the course records.

Local pride was to the fore as Eoin Everard put his name in the record books, eclipsing the 14:15 set by Dundrum runner Hiko Tanosa in 2019 when he scorched across the finish line in a time of 14:11. The Kilkenny City Harriers runner - the county’s first athlete to break the four minute mile barrier - earned a first place prize of €300 and a bonus of €500 for breaking the record. It was the second time Everard took the plaudits - he was the winner of the inaugural Streets run in 2017. Leevale’s Lizzie Lee was the first woman home in 16:31, six seconds outside the women’s record of 16:25, set by St Abban’s runner Cheryl Nolan in last year’s event.

While organisers are celebrating the success of the 2022 race they won’t be resting in their laurels - the Streets of Kilkenny will return in 2023, with April 6 pencilled in to host the next city spectacle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media