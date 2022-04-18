Pictures: Annual Good Friday procession takes place in Kilkenny in solidarity with Ukraine

A special procession wound its way through Kilkenny City for Easter - the annual Good Friday walk, which this year was held in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Members of the Ukrainian Community in Kilkenny helped lead the walk for peace, healing, and safety for all affected by the war.

A relic of the True Cross was carried in procession for a service of blessing and prayer around the Cross-in the Friary Church. It was the third time the relic was used on Good Friday. The relic of the true cross is one of a kind in the world and has the original and official seal of authenticity and approval by the Vatican.

This year was the 20th year of the walk, which left from St John's Church, moved down John Street and up High Street to the Capuchin Friary Church for prayer around the cross.

The annual Good Friday walk is a symbol of our solidarity with those who suffer, said Fr Willie Purcell, who lead the service.