Search

10 May 2022

Pictures: Two Callan schools celebrate Europe Day as embassy member visits

Click through to see pictures from Bunscoil McAuley Rice and Coláiste Éamann Rís

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

10 May 2022 2:03 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Bunscoil McAuley Rice and Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan, enjoyed a visit by a representative from the Austrian Embassy to Ireland and Minister of State Malcolm Noonan as part of Europe Day celebrations on Monday.

Europe Day is held on May 9 every year to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. As we welcome families from the Ukraine into our community, it is more important now than ever before to highlight the importance of living and working together in peace.

Principal John Moloney of Bunscoil McAuley Rice has been principal for 20 years. He was very proud of his students.
“We have a fabulous school here, a wonderful school community, very vibrant staff and great parental support,” he said.

“Today, we have 26 different nationalities in our school, which really adds that special flavour to the school as well. Callan is a vibrant town, with a wonderful Secondary School project, starting in September with the establishment of Coláiste Abhrainn Ri, so it’s really a special place to be at the moment.”

Embassy representative, Austrian Trade Commissioner Dr Josef Treml said the events were a nice way to show that togetherness on Europe Day.

“It’s my first time in Kilkenny and I really enjoyed the exchange with the students. The secondary school had a lot of questions, not only about Europe itself, but also interests in the Balkans,” he said. “Europe Day is a good way to reach out to each other and discuss Europe and to think about what Europe brought to all of us,” said Dr Treml.

In Bunscoil McAuley Rice Ms Shelly’s second class took part in the Blue Star Programme. The Blue Star Programme teaches primary school pupils about European cultures and the EU through creative activities and projects which complement the national primary curriculum.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said it was a great privilege to welcome Dr Treml to Callan.

“We had a walk around all your European stalls, and they are just absolutely wonderful with colours and food,” he told students.

“The Blue Star Programme is a wonderful initiative and it’s really important more than ever to learn about our European neighbours. In particular we are mindful of our friends and family in Ukraine, and those from Ukraine in this school.

“This war is placing challenges across us all, but we are responding, and I think that is the wonderful thing about Europe, that we respond as a family, and we look after and cherish each other as a family.”

All classes have been learning about European countries this month in advance of Europe Day ‘VIP visits’ are a long-standing tradition of the Blue Star Programme where ambassadors and government representatives visit schools and speak to the pupils about their relevant field regarding Europe.

The VIP visits are a great opportunity to showcase the pupils’ work and knowledge as part of the Blue Star Programme and for pupils to learn about the EU in a practical, personable way.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media