Pictures: Medals for Kilkenny youths taking part in Ains Nyuk ‘Leader' project

A number of local young men received medals last week as part of Project Ains Nyuk, funded by Healthy Ireland.
The programme involved collaboration between the FAI, Sports Partnership, An Garda, Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement, Freebooters FC, Kilkenny County Council and the Travelling Community.
Frank Feighan, Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, presented medals to the participants involved.
The new recommendations take effect on May 16 but rules may still vary by airline if they fly to or from destinations where the rules are different
Garda Andy Neill and Sergeant David Gorman with Team Carthy: Michael, John, Philip, Tom and Rocky at The Watershed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.