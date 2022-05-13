Search

13 May 2022

Pictures: Kilkenny hosts Chief Fire Officer’s annual conference

Over 400 delegates and trade representative attended the two-day event at Lyrath Estate Hotel

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

13 May 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The Chief Fire Officer’s Association Annual Conference was hosted by Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service in Lyrath Estate Hotel earlier this month.

This is one of the most prestigious events of its kind in Ireland. Over 400 delegates and trade representative attended the two-day event. This was the 63rd annual conference, and is the third occasion it has been hosted in the county, the previous years in 1967 and 1981.

The theme of the conference was on Leadership, Strategy and Technology. The two day conference bought together leading speakers, all of them very experienced in their own discipline, from both within and outside the fire service community to share their expert views.

They arrived from The Netherlands, Belgium Denmark, the UK and Ireland. Included on the panel of speakers was Brian Cody who captivated the audience with insights into ‘Leadership in Sport – Lessons for the Fire Service’.

In conjunction with the conference there was a comprehensive fire industry exhibition with over 85 exhibitors.
Prior to opening the conference, Minister Daragh O’Brien presented three new fire jeeps to Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service for Castlecomer, Urlingford and Graignamanagh Fire Brigades.

“Overall the conference was a huge success, with very positive feedback from both the delegates and the trade representatives,” said John Collins, Chief Fire Officer.

“It was a big undertaking by Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service to host this event which was initially planned for 2020 however due to Covid, it was cancelled until 2022. It could not have happened without the tremendous work and dedication of the fabulous team we have in the fire service in Kilkenny.”

