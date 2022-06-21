Pictures: Kilkenny businesswomen go forward to national awards after local success

The winners of the Network Ireland Kilkenny Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2022 were announced last Thursday at a special summer soirée and awards evening at Butler House Hotel.

Seventeen finalists were competing across seven categories, representing a broad range of businesses and sectors. The finalists were joined by their family, friends and fellow members at the glamorous awards ceremony which kicked off with a prosecco and canape reception on the terrace of Butler House. Network Ireland Kilkenny are sponsored by AIB and LEO Kilkenny.



Network Ireland Kilkenny Presidents past and present: 2022 Valerie O’Sullivan, Manager Rothe House, 2021 Linda Codoul, AIB, 2020 Deirdre Martin, Deirdre Martin Consulting, 2019 Ruth Callanan, Solicitor, Malcomson Law and 2017 and 2018 Anne Marie Hallinan, Kilkenny Civic Trust

Deirdre Martin won the Emerging Businesswoman award. Jeanette Delahunty won the Established Businesswoman award. Emer O’ Keeffe won the Stem Businesswoman award. The Creative Professional award went to Anne Healy.

Roisin McQuillan won the Employee Shining Star award. Eithne Carpenter won the Employee Rising Star award. Lucy Gernon was named the Power Within Champion.

The winners of each Network Ireland Kilkenny Businesswoman of the Year Award will now go on to the national finals where they will compete against the winners from the 14 branches throughout Ireland to be in the running for the National Businesswoman of the Year title. This will take place at a black-tie gala ceremony in Galway in October.

Guest speaker on the evening was outgoing CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne. She commended the finalists on their achievements thus far and provided the audience with some nuggets of wisdom from her tenure with the council.

Valerie O’Sullivan, President of Network Ireland Kilkenny said: “Network Ireland is all about encouraging each other to be the best we can be. Our awards provide a great opportunity to recognise our member’s achievements, ambition and professionalism. Each of our inspiring finalists is a winner in my eyes and I would like to congratulate them on getting to this stage. I wish each of our Branch Award Winners the very best of luck as they go forward to represent Kilkenny in October.

“It was wonderful to see the buzz and excitement here this evening and it is such an honour for me to be part of it. I would like to thank our sponsors, AIB and LEO Kilkenny for their ongoing support. Also, our independent judges Lesley Cleere, Market Cross Shopping Centre, Tracie Daly, Food Business Coach and Natasha Holden, AIB for their time and dedication to their task. As a voluntary organisation we rely on the generous support of our sponsors and business community."