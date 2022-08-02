Pictures: Dogs turn on the style for Kilkenny's Next Top Madra!

Cillin Hill in Kilkenny was awash with dogs last Saturday for the ‘Kilkenny’s Next Top Madra’ top show which took place at the Red Mills Store and was sponsored by local dog food brand Leader. READ MORE BELOW

With lots of fun classes including ‘Quickest Sit’ and ‘Best Treat Catcher’, as well as face painting and balloon modelling there’s was lots on offer for all the family.

Leading the proceedings was the ever glam Tracy Millea who chatted to contestants about their dogs, along with experts in the fields of dog behaviour, training and canine nutrition.

Judge Zoe Walker had a tough time choosing first second and third in each of the 13 classes, which ranged from ‘Most Pawsome Puppy’ to ‘Most Rockin’ Rescue’ and of course ‘Best Golden Oldie’. Over 100 pooches attended the busy event and the highlight of the day was the egg-and-spoon race on a lead, which saw owners compete in an effort to balance an egg on a spoon while running… and holding a dog on a leash.

Close to €500 was raised from the dog show, and Leader dog food matched this with their own donation, bringing the final total on the day raised for PAWS Animal Rescue to €1,000, which will help towards their vet bill which is nearing €50,000 currently. A huge thanks to all the paw-rents who took part and generously donated for a very worthwhile cause.

If you missed out and fancy doing it all over again, Leader will be bringing Kilkenny’s Next Top Madra to the Savour Kilkenny Festival in October, where they will be taking over the Parade on the Bank Holiday Monday with lots of dog centric activities for all the family. For more information keep an eye on redmillsstore.ie and savourkilkenny.com.