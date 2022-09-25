Pictures: Rain can't stop great day at Castleinch Auto Jumble in Kilkenny

Energy bills: It is crucial the Government introduce some measures to alleviate the burden being felt by so many
J & J Memorial Charity Road Run in Paulstown Kilkenny organising a 'Vehicle Run' in Aid of Cois Nore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.