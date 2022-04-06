Search

06 Apr 2022

Gallery: Kilkenny's Aroi pairs new, organic wines with authentic cuisine - tasting evening a success

Siobhan Donohoe

06 Apr 2022 11:41 AM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Aroi, Kilkenny’s Authentic Asian Fusion Restaurant on Friary Street, hosted a mouth-watering tasting experience on Thursday evening last.

Guests sampled a selection of new wines to compliment the flavours of the award winning Asian fusion dishes.
Zeeshan Khan of Wild Wines, the wine expert on the evening, has an extensive background in hotels and selling wine. Hence, I was looking forward to hearing and tasting what he was bringing to the table at Aroi.

Speaking to the guests, Zeeshan explained why he decided to take the plunge and set up his own business Wild Wines.

“My wife and I decided very early on that we wanted Wild Wines to be something that we are proud of, rather than just flagging pallets of wine. The ethos of Wild Wines is about sourcing wine from producers who are working in sustainability.”

“For us sustainable wine is grown from indigenous grapes that have been grown in their region for thousands of years. Sustainable wines should also have low or minimum impact on the ecosystem of the region, achieved by using no chemicals or synthetic fertilisers in the farming process, as well as minimum intervention in the cellar.”

The evening was a great success for owners Richard and Catriona Lowry, who were delighted to host their first event in over two years. Their restaurant has been serving the finest of Asian food to Kilkenny for the past seven years.

General Manager Don Palaniandy talked about the fine quality of the authentic dishes served daily at Aroi.

“Our ethos is to serve market fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Our healthy cuisine avoids the obscure chemicals and additives so common in our food today. Aroi sources authentic herbs and spices and we do not use M.S.G. in any of our preparation.”

Marketing Manager Jacinta Khan added, “I feel that we have brought something completely new to the food scene in Kilkenny.

"We love the idea of pairing Aroi’s Asian Fusion menu with fine wines from all over the world. Our head Chef Fadilah Mokhtar is very talented and has travelled all over Asia sourcing new recipes which we love to add to our menu in Aroi. We are planning to do some more wine and food pairing evenings in the future. We were also honoured to have the Mayor Andrew McGuinness and all our guests attend the evening."

